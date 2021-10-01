Grandma lends a hand to Denver family candle business

DENVER (KDVR) — Tucked away in East Washington Park, you will find Grandma Maggie hard at work.

Maggie Farley applies labels to hand-poured candles for her boss — who’s also her granddaughter.

“Being a part of the business is a lot of fun. It’s fun because it just starts going,” Grandma Maggie said.

Her granddaughter, Dajsa Farley, is the CEO of Vine Street Collection. The business started back in 2019.

“Once I started pouring, I knew I wasn’t going to walk away from it,” Dajsa said.

“There was a layoff,” Dajsa said. “It had been something I wanted to do for quite some time.”

It was a passion that grew — and Grandma Maggie, who lives with her granddaughter, joined the operation.

She recalled when candles first came into her life.

“Many years ago, when my now 70-year-old son was born, a friend of mother’s told her to tell me she lit a candle for me at St. Elizabeth’s church, and I didn’t even have that kind of background,” she said. And to think that someone cared about what was happening to me, that I didn’t even know well, I just thought: I could do that, too. I have been lighting candles ever since.”

Dajsa said she started distributing the candles throughout the neighborhood and throughout the family. The business grew, and people wanted to meet Grandma Maggie.

“Being able to share that with other people has been powerful. Being able to spread that love with Colorado candles plus the tradition of our family is pretty special,” she said.

At 92 years old — she’ll be 93 in November — Grandma Maggie doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

“Sometimes I get fancy fingers, and that is a disaster,” she joked.

And while she likes the work, she loves the time spent with her family even more.

“All the difference in the world. It has been — I have not been alone,” Grandma Maggie said.

A family finding the light in the dark.

Vine Street Collection candles can be found online. The shop will also be at the Fall Holiday Fresh Market in Cherry Creek on Oct. 16, 23 and 30.