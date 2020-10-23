Grand Lake may be evacuated, but residents won’t let a fire stop them from holding on to what they love

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — The peaceful and scenic mountain town of Grand Lake is anything but peaceful tonight, with the approaching fire and evacuations. But normally the quaint village leaves a positive impression to anybody who visits.

Formed by glaciers, surrounded by mountains, now, Grand Lake is threatened by fire

The town sits right at Grand Lake, the largest natural body of water in Colorado. Right off US Route 34, it was established in 1881 and was the home to hunting guides, miners and pioneers.

It’s also the home to former Denver news man and anchor Ernie Bjorkman.

“My wife and I said, ‘You know what, we couldn’t think of a better place to retire to,’” said Bjorkman.

The Bjorkmans moved up to Grand Lake in 2018, and Ernie is now one of six town trustees.

“It’s a sleepy little small town, depends on tourism, and we love people to come up and spend money and go to the bars and restaurants, shop at the local shops,” said Bjorkman.

Summertime is an especially busy time up at the lake.

“You you can boat, you can paddleboard, you can kayak, you can fish, you can hike around the mountains,” said Bjorkman.

Come wintertime, there’s just as much to do – you just need to put on a coat.

“We do a lot of cross country skiing with our dog, we snowshoe a lot, if you want to ski we have Granby Ranch or Winter Park right down the street,” Said Bjorkman.

Right now Grand Lake looks like a ghost town but Bjorkman says don’t underestimate the spirit of the Grand Lakers.

“We help each other out, no matter what.”