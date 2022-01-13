Grand jury looks into election equipment tampering in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Mesa County grand jury will be investigating the possibility of election equipment tampering.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released a statement confirming their decision to call a grand jury to investigate the allegations.

“This investigation will be thorough and guided by the facts and the law. More information will be made available when the prosecutors are ethically and legally permitted to provide additional details. To maintain the impartiality of the investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

The grand jury will be made of impartial citizens from the community.

FOX31 will continue to update this story as more information is released.