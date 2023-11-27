DENVER (KDVR) — A Grand Junction man was indicted and arrested after an Idaho Springs traffic stop for expired registration revealed 783 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle and a stolen gun, according to police.

According to the Idaho Springs Police Department, Shawn Burket, 43, was instructed by an officer on Aug. 2 to pull over in the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard for expired tags. Police say Burket pulled over near mile marker 238 on westbound Interstate 70, in Clear Creek County.

The officer reported that during the initial encounter with Burket, the driver handed the officer foil burned with residue, indicating possible narcotics in the vehicle, according to police.

Burket and a passenger were detained and officers searched the vehicle. Police said officers recovered approximately 783 grams of suspected fentanyl, small amounts of other illegal narcotics, a stolen firearm and $1,577 in cash.

Burket was initially arrested under Colorado laws, but Idaho Springs Police also contacted the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Denver because of how much fentanyl they reportedly found, in addition to the stolen gun. The ATF and Idaho Springs Police both investigated the case.

On Oct. 4, a federal grand jury returned the indictment against Burket. He was arrested on Nov. 14.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Nov. 21 that he was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

“Fentanyl is deadly. Our community recently lost 26-year-old Garrett Chandler on September 24th of this year due to a fentanyl overdose,” Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck in a release on Monday.

Buseck said the department is working with prosecutors to identify fentanyl distributors and hold them responsible.

“ISPD officers are dedicated to fighting fentanyl trafficking and distribution, which will ultimately save lives,” Buseck said.

If convicted, Burket could face at least 10 years in prison.