Grand Junction man convicted of wildlife poaching in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) – A poaching investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers has resulted in a plea deal for a Grand Junction man.

Dylan Zuber, 23, paid more than $3,360.50 in fines and court costs. Zuber was also ordered to donate $2,500 to Colorado Operation Game Thief

“I would like to thank the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and dedication on this important case,” CPW Wildlife Officer Zac Chrisman said. “Poachers who steal wildlife from law-abiding citizens will not be tolerated.”

Zuber was charged with 20 counts of wildlife violations, including willful destruction of wildlife and the illegal possession of three or more big game animals. Zuber pleaded guilty to one count each of willful destruction of wildlife, illegal possession of three or more big game animals and hunting with artificial light on July 26 in Mesa County Court, according to CPW.

Zuber was sentenced to a four-year deferred judgement for the felony charge and a court-ordered suspension of all hunting and possession of firearms. He was also sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

CPW said Zuber’s conviction makes him eligible for suspension of all hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in Colorado and the other 47 states in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact for up to five years. The possible suspension will be determined by CPW’s suspension hearing examiner at a later date.

Officer Chrisman received a tip in June 2020 that Zuber and a friend had poached a buck and doe mule deer on Piñon Mesa in Mesa County. The carcasses of the buck and doe, along with other animals, were discovered during the investigation.

If you believe someone is poaching, you can report it by calling 1-877-265-6648 or you can send an email to game.thief@state.co.us.