DENVER (KDVR) — Summer heat is here in Colorado, and the Western Slope is reaching record highs.

On Monday, the temperature reached 107 degrees at Grand Junction Regional Airport. That sets a new record high for the city, not only for the date of July 17 but also ties the record for all dates since they’ve been keeping track, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record high for July 17 in Grand Junction was 104 degrees, set in 2010.

More than 100 million people in the U.S. were under heat alerts on Monday, which was hot across the state and region.

In the Denver area, a heat advisory was in effect along Interstate 25, with temperatures nearing 100 across the Front Range. A heat wave was breaking records across the southwest.

High temperatures were expected again on Tuesday. The weather was expected to be 5-10 degrees above normal in Grand Junction, according to the NWS. Clouds were expected to increase the chances for more isolated thunderstorms as moisture increases across the area.

People are urged to stay aware that heat can cause illness among people and animals. The public is urged to avoid the outdoors when they can, stay hydrated and not to leave people or animals in cars.