GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A traffic accident involving two cars and happening approximately 4 miles east of Hot Sulphur Springs has left one person dead and several others injured.

According to Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred near Mile Point 206, and as a result, traffic along Highway 40 between Hot Sulphur Springs and Highway 125 has been closed for what officials expect to be an extended period of time.

The use of Highway 55 as an alternate route has been suggested by the GCSO, and if you are in the area, you are asked to slow down and please be careful as traffic in the area has congested as a result.

