Grand County dispatcher and retired firefighter lose home in East Troublesome Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Donnie and Jodie Kern have served their community for decades, but are in need of help after the East Troublesome Fire destroyed their home.

The couple got pre-evacuation notices, and as they were gathering their things last week, the sky turned orange and the fire was in their neighborhood. The home belonged to Donnie’s father, and the two lost countless priceless items.

Donnie is a retired firefighter and Jodie still serves as a 911 dispatcher for Grand County. The two plan on returning to the county in November so Jodie can continue to serve.

If you would like to help the family out, there is a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.