Granby quickly becomes a ghost town as wildfire evacuations continue

GRANBY, Colo. (KDVR) — Evacuations are underway in Granby and the surrounding area. It is quickly becoming a ghost town as residents and business owners fear they might return to devastation.

The East Troublesome Fire is moving incredibly fast due to sustained wind in Grand County.

“It’s moving fast,” said Grand Lake evacuee Robert Canon. “These winds, we need some moisture, snow or rain – I don’t care.”

In Granby, bumper-to-bumper traffic delayed the evacuation process. Business owners were desperate to save what they could.

The crew at Two Pines Supply, a full service bike and ski shop, raced against time to save valuable merchandise before leaving town. Watch the video above to see their evacuation preparations and process.