Grain trailer gets tossed into neighbor’s field by tornado

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Miller family is busy assessing the damage from Monday’s tornado.

“It was the most amazing, scariest thing that I’ve ever seen,” said Michelle Vanhoesen, of Miller Farms. “You can see the line right through the middle of the field where the tornado went.”

The tornado picked up the combine, spun it and dropped it. It threw a grain trailer into the neighbor’s field, and slammed a 53-foot semi trailer into a tree.

“It just got picked up and Mother Nature apparently had a better spot for it,” Vanhoesen said.

A portion of the crops including carrots, beets and peas are destroyed.

Down the road, Kristol Ortega and her mother were cleaning up damage as well.

Ortega and two others were home as the tornado approached.

“We barely made it to the truck, and it was literally right there, big and black and huge and coming for my house,” Ortega said.

As she surveyed the damage, she found her car windows and house windows were shattered. There are tree branches everywhere, and pieces of the trampoline scattered across the property. But Ortega is grateful no one was hurt.