DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Education released graduation and dropout rates for 2023, and it shows improvement across the state – but some groups are falling behind.

The four-year graduation rate in Colorado hit 83.1% in 2023, totaling 56,812 students who graduated in four years in 2023.

This marks a 0.8% (528 students) increase from last year.

Meanwhile, the dropout rate decreased to 2.1% in 2022-23 from the previous 2.2% rate. Statewide, 9,665 students in grades seven through 12 dropped out, which was 859 fewer students than the previous year.

While 65% of districts showed improvement or stayed the same, the Department of Education is still seeing “substantial gaps.”

Graduation rates improved statewide, but they weren’t consistent.

These gaps are seen within racial ethnic and groups across the state.

2022-2023 Statewide Dropout Rates by Student Group (Colorado Department of Education)

People in foster care (5.5%), migrant students (4.6%), students experiencing homelessness (4.8%), English Learners (4.1%) and students in Title I schools (3.9%) totaled higher dropout rates compared to the rest of the state.

The study also noted significant gaps between students of color and white students. Black students (2.8%) had a higher dropout rate than white students (1.2%).

Additionally, female students have a higher rate of graduation (86%) and completion (87.2%) than male students (80.3% and 82.1%) during the 2022-2023 school year.

While more people are graduating across the state, the number isn’t consistent with specific groups in Colorado.