DENVER (KDVR) – Governor Jared Polis is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon in regards to the expansion of Colorado’s registered apprenticeship programs, which help gets employees into the state’s workforce.

The governor will be joined by officials from Centura Health, the Department of Personnel and Administration and the Department of Higher Education during the 12:45 p.m. announcement, which will focus on developing Colorado’s workforce amid these financially constricting times.

Colorado’s cost of living continues rising in every category.

According to the FOX31 Data Desk, major household expenditures for a single person have risen an estimated $360 in just over a year in Denver. Also, nationally, 0.915% of homebuyers under 35 used an older cosigner in 2020. In Colorado, 1.361% did.

Analysts at Rent.com said that a one-bedroom in Denver has risen 8.63% over the last month. On average, will cost renters an average of $2,250, in addition to the city’s median price for a gallon of gas, which has risen to roughly $4.89.

The presentation will take place at Centura health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, but you can stream it live, on FOX31 Now.

Those joining Polis on the stage will be Dr. Angie Paccione from the Department of Higher Education, Tony Gherardini from the Department of Personnel and Administration, CEO of Centura Health Peter D. Banko, and the Medical Assistance Apprentice at Centura Health Peter D. Banko.