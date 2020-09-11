Gov. Polis’ online interactive dashboard gets updates

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has updated his interactive dashboard designed to provide the latest progress on important state initiatives.

The dashboard features the governor’s “Bold Four” initiatives, which are: Environment and Renewables, Health, Education and Workforce, and Tax Reform and Economic Development. Criminal justice and cannabis goals are also tracked on the dashboard.

“I’m excited to launch these new updates to our Dashboard, improving accessibility to the site and increasing transparency with new data visualizations,” Polis said. “I hope that Coloradans will join our administration on our journey to achieve the goals we’ve set for ourselves to create a Colorado where everyone can thrive.”