Governor Polis says over one million medical-grade masks delivered to teachers so far

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced that the state has delivered over one million masks to public and private school teachers.

“This is a challenging time for students, parents, and teachers which is why the State committed to providing teachers with masks, and today we are thrilled to announce that the State has provided over 1 million masks to Colorado’s teachers,” said Polis.

“I’ve visited schools across Colorado and have heard from teachers, superintendents, and educators about how they believe mask-wearing is important to keep themselves and students safe and to ensure we can overcome the challenges created by this virus together. I also want to extend my thanks to the State Emergency Operations Center and Colorado Department of Education staff members who worked tirelessly to ensure these masks were delivered to our teachers.”

In July the governor announced that the state would be distributing medical-grade masks to teacher each week for at least ten weeks.

This marks the seventh week of the program and 1.1 million masks have been handed out so far.