Coloradans invited to comment on voter-approved universal preschool program

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has invited the public to deliver feedback on the draft report of the voter-approved universal preschool program.

According to the Polis administration, the universal preschool program will give Colorado families access to 10 hours of high-quality early care and education per week, per child, in the year before the child enters kindergarten. The program will be overseen by the new Department of Early Childhood and is set to launch in 2023.

“I am very proud of the progress toward delivering universal preschool to every family in Colorado. We will continue building a Colorado for all and seize the opportunity to improve the quality and availability of early childhood programs,” Polis said.

The administration said Colorado’s commitment to early childhood care and education is rooted in research and said universal access to high-quality preschool can transform the lives of children, families and communities.

Key recommendations outlined

Below are a few key recommendations outlined for public comment in the universal preschool program draft:

Building and Strengthening an Early Childhood Infrastructure

Defining a local lead and their role

The role of the state

Eligibilty and prioritization

Special education

Recommendations will be submitted to the Early Childhood Leadership Commission by Jan. 1, 2022. The ECLC will have two weeks to approve and submit the plan to the governor and Colorado General Assembly.

A series of virtual listening sessions will be held to gather public feedback. The public can also provide comments on an online feedback form through Dec. 15.