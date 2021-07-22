Governor Polis kicks off statewide tour focused on jumpstarting Colorado economy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis is focusing on Colorado’s economic recovery out of the pandemic and the relief efforts to help small businesses with a statewide tour starting Thursday.

Polis is promoting the Colorado Recovery Plan, which provides $75 million in funding to support workers, students and job seekers enhance their workforce skills for better paying jobs.

The governor was joined by Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Executive Director Joe Barela at the Arapahoe/Douglas Works! Workforce Center. You can re-watch the event on FOX31 NOW in the player above.