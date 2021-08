DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on COVID-19 in Colorado on Monday.

Gov. Polis will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy at 11:30 a.m.

As of Sunday, Colorado’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.11% over the last 7 days.

You can watch the news conference live above on FOX31 NOW. We will update this story when the news conference ends.

Gov. Polis’ update will come after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s update at 11 a.m.