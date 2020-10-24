Gov. Polis tours 4 wildfire sites, says his priority is protecting lives

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis made stops in Winter Park, Broomfield, Loveland and Boulder Friday to check in on groups impacted by wildfires around the state.

Many giving updates told the governor workers are tired after fighting flames for months, but they are not going to quit until the flames are out and everyone’s safe.

Polis visited Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, checking out air tankers made available to the state.

He then went to the Incident Command Center in Loveland where he was briefed on the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires by those working directly with response crews.

“The crews have done a great job of rescuing themselves when they need to but there is a service ethic and a desire to help. So these crews have been rotating around the state and around the country this year and when these things go on as long as they do, it takes a toll on the crews. It takes a toll on the local communities too,” said Aaron Mayville, deputy forest supervisor of the Arapahoe and Roosevelt National Forest and Pawnee National Grassland.

Though they may be tired, Polis said the state is focusing on keeping people out of harm’s way.

“Our priority is protecting lives, the evacuations, helping people who have evacuated. And then look, with all these tankers and modern technology, we can’t put these wildfires out. What we do is, there is perimeter control, trying to cut them off from certain populated areas,” Polis said. “We are going to need some snow to help us with the overall fires this weekend. Hopefully, we’re going to get it.”

Looking toward the future, the governor said there needs to be more discussion about fire preparation. For now, he encourages those who can to donate to the state’s recovery effort.