THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will speak at the annual School Safety Summit in Thornton on Thursday.

According to the governor’s office, the annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity to bring together important voices to discuss safety tactics and improvements within Colorado schools. Polis will be speaking at the summit to discuss important safety strategies with other leaders.

The governor’s office said that Polis is committed to making Colorado one of the top 10 safest states and ensuring schools are safe for all students.

Polis proclaimed October as School Safety Month this year.

FOX31 NOW will livestream the summit in the player above at 11:30 a.m., when the governor is scheduled to speak.