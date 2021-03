DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and other Colorado leaders will announce an effort to travel across the state, listen to businesses and problem solve how to build the economy back stronger coming out of the pandemic.

This mirrors the Build Back Better tour President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are taking across the country.

