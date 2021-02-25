Gov. Polis to join Black History Month virtual town hall event Friday morning

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A Black History Month virtual town hall will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., Congressman Jason Crow announced on Thursday.

This is the second town hall in the series, focusing on criminal justice reform, accountability and environmental, education and racial equity issues.

Governor Polis will be participating in the event.

The free Black History town hall will be held on Zoom and requires pre-registration.

The event will be moderated by Omar Montgomery, President of the Aurora NAACP.

Additional participants include: Congressman Jason Crow; Governor Jared Polis; State Rep. Dominique Jackson; State Senator Rhonda Fields; Pastor Del Phillips, The House Worship Center; Pastor Marlon Saunders, Heritage Christian Center; Leah Beverly, Chief Deputy District Attorney; Dedrick Sims, Sims Fayola Foundation; Edmond Johnson, Renewable Energy CEO of Sun Tech Drive, and Riley Ross, ACLU of Pennsylvania.