DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a national tradition for decades, and now Colorado is getting in on the Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

Gov. Jared Polis will hold the pardoning ceremony Monday at noon at the Governor’s Residence. He’ll be joined by First Gentleman Marlon Reis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Kate Greenberg, executive director of the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the turkey pardon is designed to “encourage Coloradans to support local farmers, ranchers and producers.”

