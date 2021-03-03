Gov. Polis to hold ceremony one year after first Colorado COVID-19 case

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the increase in COVID-19 cases and how parents need to enroll their children in school during the pandemic Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will hold a special ceremony at the front steps of the Colorado Capitol on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The ceremony will include guest speakers, a musical performance and guests in attendance who have lost loved ones from the virus. There will also be a moment of silence for the nearly 6,000 lives lost in Colorado due to COVID-19.

Friday marks one full year since the first case of COVID-19 in Colorado, but a mathematical model constructed by the Colorado COVID Modeling Team suggests COVID-19 may have been in Colorado in January, three months before the state’s first case was officially confirmed.

There have been more than a half a million COVID-19 deaths in the United States since the pandemic began. Colorado managed to avoid the kind of death totals and deaths rates seen in other over the last year.

As of Wednesday, more than 431,000 people have tested positive in Colorado. Jill Spencer was the first COVID-19 patient treated at The Medical Center of Aurora in March 2020.

The 51-year-old from Chicago contracted COVID while vacationing in Vail and developed respiratory failure.

“I’m probably 90% back to who I was before all of this happened. I am overwhelmingly grateful more than anything else,” Spencer said.

The pandemic put an unprecedented strain on the hospital industry and medical workers across Colorado.

“We knew we were going to hit a big surge,” said Dr. Anuj Mehta, a pulmonologist at Denver Health who saw the sickest of those patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“We overwhelmed, I think, the people resources, but luckily we never ran out of hospital beds or ventilators,” Mehta said.

The ceremony will be streamed live on FOX31 and KDVR.com.