DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis is set to discuss the proposed state budget for the upcoming fiscal year with the Director of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting Lauren Larson Tuesday afternoon.

The pair will explain the crunched numbers and break down how much money is going where and to what in Colorado.

According to the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, the key role of the department is to:

Develop reliable revenue estimates Develop a defensible budget within revenue constraints Analyze the management, operations, and fiscal needs of executive branch agencies Advocate for the governor’s priorities and develop solutions to achieve his objectives Track legislation and monitor the legislative budget process Provide accurate and concise public information Drive a culture of operational excellence and innovation in government through strategic planning and performance management Foster leadership in the executive branch to sustain the delivery of government services in a customer-focused manner Ensure the best return on investment for state programs through research, evaluation, and measurable outcomes

