Gov. Polis to discuss efforts to save Coloradans money, expand access to health care

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera will join legislative leadership from the Colorado General Assembly to discuss shared efforts to move Colorado forward and save people money.

The efforts discussed will be:

Expanding access to health care and reducing costs

Making Colorado more affordable by reducing child care and housing costs

Preparing students for success

Making our communities safer

The news conference will take place at 12:15 p.m. on FOX31 NOW. You can watch it live in the player above.