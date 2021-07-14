Gov. Polis to be featured speaker at Opportunity Zone Expo

DENVER (KDVR) – Gov. Jared Polis will be the featured keynote speaker for the National Opportunity Zone Expo taking place Thursday and Friday at the downtown Denver Four Seasons Hotel.

“Colorado has earned a national reputation for our thoughtful and inclusive approach designating Opportunity Zones, and we are committed to ensuring that we realize their maximum potential,” said expo program director Mike Landes.

Developers pitch their projects in a Shark Tank-style competition for the America’s Top Project award during the expo.

The conference, dedicated to opportunity zone stakeholders, hosts 500 attendees, 50 sponsors and 50 speakers.

“Opportunity zones are a powerful tool for development, growth, and jobs. Colorado is in the forefront of using the tax advantages of opportunity zones to attract capital,” said Polis. “Bringing new investment or Colorado opens opportunities for businesses seeking to expand and for employees searching for job opportunities.”