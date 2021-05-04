Gov. Polis to announce ‘transformational’ transportation proposal’

DENVER (KDVR) — As President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris promote the American Jobs Plan and the infrastructure improvements it includes, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is set to make an announcement Tuesday on what his office calls “a transformational transportation proposal for Colorado.”

Polis will be joined by local leaders, including the mayors of Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder, several state senators and representatives, and others who are involved in local Chambers of Commerce, transportation unions and energy groups.

You can watch the announcement live at 4:15 p.m. in the FOX31 NOW player above.