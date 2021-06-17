Gov. Polis signs historic transportation bill

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Governor Polis signed a new transportation bill at an event under Floyd Hill Bridge near Evergreen.

The Sustainability of the Transportation System bill, SB21-260, sets out to organize new sources of funding for transportation, to mitigate the environmental and health impacts of transportation, and to build the infrastructure needed for the widespread use of electric motor vehicles.

After the transportation bill signing at Floyd Hill, Polis plans to go to Colorado Springs, where he will sign bills HB21-1215, SB21-118, and HB21-1270 into law. The ceremony for these signings is planned to begin at 1:30 p.m.