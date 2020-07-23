Gov. Polis signs executive order to help pay for Elephant Butte Fire response

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Wednesday allowing for the state to help pay for firefighting costs associated with the Elephant Butte Fire in Evergreen.

As of Wednesday, the fire was 100% contained. It burned 52 acres. No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

READ: Elephant Butte Fire executive order

The order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows for the deployment of staff and equipment as necessary.

It also allocates $850,000 from the Disaster Emergency Fund to pay for firefighting efforts. According to the order, there were insufficient funds in the Emergency Fire Fund “to pay for the State’s share of fire suppression and recovery efforts.”

The funds can be used for up to three years.

Additionally, the order states that the Division of Fire Prevention and Control is allowed to apply for any funds available related to the disaster emergency, which Polis declared on July 13.

“Specifically, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is directed to seek reimbursement and make payments as needed to agencies providing assistance on this incident,” the order states.