DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis seems to be just as excited for Taylor Swift to be in town as any other Colorado Swiftie.

It might not come as a surprise if you heard his annual speech ahead of 2022, when he said that 2021 was the year that “Taylor Swift reclaimed her music.”

“The pandemic has taken so much from us, but as Taylor Swift says, ‘I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22, everything will be all right,’ because we know what we got to do,” the governor said.

Now that she is coming to town for her Eras Tour this weekend, he wrote a “Jared’s Version” letter to the star and her fans in which he confirmed that he is indeed a Swiftie.

He cited dozens of references, many of which were highlighted in colors coordinating with each reference’s era.

“I know your performances will be Gorgeous and have our ‘heartbeats skipping down Colfax Avenue,'” he wrote. “I’m confident 140,000+ concertgoers will look back and say your concert was The Best Day straight out of their Wildest Dreams.”

“Even though it’s been five long years since you have been in Colorado on tour (ain’t that the worst thing you’ve ever heard) we would never say I Forgot That You Existed,” Polis wrote.

He said Coloradans are proud of Swift in her music journey, saying she “must truly be a Mastermind.”

He also encouraged her to see the natural beauty and enjoy Colorado while she is here.

“If you need any recommendations for food, entertainment, or sights to see while in town, I Know Places,” he said.

Polis had some advice for his fellow Coloradan Swifties:

“Focus on having fun! Remember, stressin’ and obsessin’ ’bout somebody else is no fun.

Stay Stay Stay hydrated!

Dress to impress! I’m confident all of your outfits will be Bejeweled, but bring a Cardigan to be prepared for unpredictable Colorado Midnight Rain.

Bring ear protection. You might be seeing the loudest woman this town has ever seen.

Get home safely! We don’t want anyone looking back and saying I Did Something Bad last night. Have a designated driver, rideshare, It’s Nice to Have a Friend as a walking buddy, or use local public transit as your Getaway Car.

We don’t want Champagne Problems – Remember it Hits Different at 5,280 feet of altitude.”

Polis even mentioned the Ticketmaster fiasco that happened when tickets for the tour first went on sale and said, “We are not Out Of The Woods with ticketing disasters and its time for The Story of Us and deceptive ticketing to end.”

Earlier this year, Polis vetoed a “Ticketmaster bill” that would have permitted such live event ticketing giants to deceive buyers with false scarcity and ignore illegal bot purchases.

Finally, the governor confirmed his status as a “Swiftie” before he signed the letter “Forever & Always.”

“Swifties young and old will feel Enchanted while listening to 17 years of music live! Long Story Short, This Is Me Trying to say if anyone is excited for your back-to-back nights in Denver, it’s ME!”

The show at Empower Field at Mile High will also feature MUNA and Gracie Abrams as opening acts on July 14 and 15.