Gov. Polis schedules meeting with Trump, hopes to receive more federal support

DENVER (KDVR) — A spokesperson with Gov. Polis’ office says that he is scheduled to meet with President Trump on Wednesday in Washington.

Polis plans to speak with the president and continue advocating for Colorado. He hopes to receive more federal support during the pandemic, including critical testing supplies and personal protective equipment.

The spokesperson say, “The Governor’s first priority is the health and safety of Coloradans, and the federal government is an important partner in Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Polis looks forward to a productive conversation.”