Gov. Polis reversing old Colorado proclamation on American Indians

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera will sign an executive order Tuesday, undoing proclamations made by Territorial Gov. John Evans concerning American Indians in the 1860s.

The Polis administration says these proclamations “shamefully targeted and endangered the lives” of indigenous people who lived in the Colorado territory at the time.

Members of the Southern Ute, Ute Mountain, Cheyenne and Arapahoe Tribes will be attending, along with members of Colorado’s American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

