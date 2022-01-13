Gov. Polis responds on what’s next for Colorado after State of the State address

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis is taking questions from news outlets following his State of the State address Thursday.

In the address, the governor outlined priorities for Colorado, including saving families money, making the state safer, improving roads, healthcare and education.

“This isn’t my Colorado or your Colorado, this is our Colorado – which is why we respond together, we heal together, we move forward together, and we succeed together. It’s why, in spite of all we have faced these past years, I count it the greatest honor of my life to serve as your governor, and am hopeful as ever about the promise of our Colorado,” Polis said.

The governor is expected to speak at 1:25 p.m. You can watch his remarks live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.