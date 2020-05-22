Gov. Polis releases wildfire response guidelines

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Polis signed Executive Order D 2020 072 Friday which will allow fund transfers to ensure sufficient funds for local jurisdictions.

The funds from the Disaster Emergency Fund will transfer to the Wildfire Emergency Response Funds.

“COVID-19 has strained our first responders as they have mobilized to save lives. As identified in the State’s 2020 Wildfire Preparedness Plan, local fire departments have reduced availability to provide response and assistance outside of their home jurisdiction, and firefighting resources from other states and federal agencies have limited capacity,” the Executive Order reads.