Gov. Polis providing update on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As more than half the counties in Colorado see an uptick in positivity rates for COVID-19, Gov. Polis will provide an update on the state’s effort to combat the pandemic.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn.

This comes as more than 600 Colorado schools have already signed up for free COVID school testing. Students can get paid weekly to test through an incentive program.

The program allows students, staff and teachers can go to the school testing site and get a free and voluntary COVID screening test, regardless of vaccination status.

