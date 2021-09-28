Watch at 1:00 p.m.: Gov. Polis provides update on COVID-19 as cases decline

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 positivity and incidence rates trend down across Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis is providing the latest information on the state’s response to the pandemic.

From Sept. 20-27, 38 counties saw a decline in COVID-19 positivity, 21 saw a rise in COVID-19 positivity, two counties had no movement and three counties administered fewer than 10 tests in the past week.

Polis will be joined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Scientific Director of Laboratory Services Dr. Emily Travanty.

