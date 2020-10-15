Gov. Polis provides update on Colorado elections and ballot security

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis addressed elections and ballot security outside the Denver Clerk’s office on Thursday morning.

“Voting is a sacred right in our constitution for each and every American,” said Polis. “We will ensure voters are safe, have access to ballot boxes, the results will be counted correctly, will be legitimate and will be respected.”

In Colorado every voter gets a ballot in the mail. If you did not receive one, or prefer to vote in person, you can get a ballot at a voter service and polling center.

How to return a ballot:

By mail – ballots must be mailed by Oct. 26.

By drop box at the over 350 drop boxes across the state by though 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In person voting is available at voting locations around Colorado though 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Voters may resister to vote at voting locations around Colorado though 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Polis said that Colorado is a national model for free, fair, reliable, secure and efficient elections.

First Gentleman Marlon Reis, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez and State Senator Julie Gonzales also spoke at Thursday morning’s briefing.

“It’s great for democracy to see so many Coloradans making their voices heard. Even with ballots still being mailed this week to registered voters, turnout is 24 times higher than at this point in 2016,” said Griswold.

“As a former Republican Secretary of State, I oversaw a presidential election in 2008 and I would say that election was secure, was safe, was transparent so I also want to tell the people of Colorado that going into this 2020 election, I have every confidence that this election is transparent, it’s safe and secure, and that’s under a Democrat Secretary of State,” said Coffman.

Safe and secure drop boxes and voting locations are available through out the state.

Coloradans can register to vote and vote in person until 7:00 p.m on election day.