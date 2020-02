Gov. Polis posts picture of himself with pit bull pup – Photo Credit: Gov. Polis, Twitter

DENVER (KDVR) — “Ruh Roh” is right!

Just a few days after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a measure that would have ended the city’s longstanding ban on pit bull ownership, Gov. Polis posted this photo of a pit bull rescue pup at the Governor’s mansion Sunday night.

Mayor Hancock also took to Twitter to respond:

Freda, a friend’s new pit bull rescue pup, joined us at the governors mansion in Denver tonight (shhhh 🤫) pic.twitter.com/yQCjOYU2XJ — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) February 17, 2020

This is Hancock’s first veto since he started serving as mayor in July 2011.