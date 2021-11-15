Gov. Polis, Mayor Hancock in D.C. to join President Biden as he signs a $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will be in Washington, D.C. on Monday as President Joe Biden signs a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law.

“I’m in an #infrastructure kind of mood as I head to DC to join @POTUS Biden for the signing of the historic infrastructure bill to fix our roads and bridges, fund transit, improve water quality, and expand electric vehicle infrastructure,” shared Gov. Polis on Twitter.

According to a release from Mayor Hancock’s office, the billions of dollars in funding Colorado is projected to receive could be used to support Hancock Administration efforts to expand multi-modal and transit infrastructure and access; provide added flexibility for airports like Denver International Airport to make much needed investments to upgrade aging systems and to expand capacity; and address climate change through expanded electric vehicle infrastructure and other programs.

Ahead of Monday’s signing ceremony, President Biden instructed his cabinet on Friday to rigorously police the coming investments in roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, ports, electric vehicles and the power grid to ensure they pay off.

“It’s hard, but we can still come together to get something big done for the American people,” Biden said. “It will create millions of new jobs. It will grow the economy. And we’ll win the world economic competition that we’re engaged in in the second quarter of the 21st century with China and many other countries around the world.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.