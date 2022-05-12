DENVER (KDVR) — The second Legislative session wrapped up Wednesday and Gov. Jared Polis, along with other legislators, are talking about the measures discussed to make the state more affordable for everyone.

While inflation continues to rise across the country and Colorado’s housing market prices keep going up, lawmakers are working on money-saving solutions including tax breaks, making health care more affordable and other measures to improve living conditions in the state.

You can watch the conference on FOX31 NOW in the player above at 9:30 a.m.