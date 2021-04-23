Gov. Polis joins political leaders to layout American Rescue Plan relief benefits for Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis heads into a news conference to update the status of the state’s efforts against the coronavirus Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis joined political leaders from across the country to discuss how the American Rescue Plan will help Coloradans and other Americans experiencing homelessness.

Nearly $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to to communities across the country for services involving those that are homeless or those that are at risk of being homeless.

“So many people have endured a tremendous amount of hardship this year, some people even lost their homes. As Colorado builds back stronger from this pandemic, it’s critical that everyone in our state and nation has the opportunity to call a place home,” Polis said.

The funds give states the ability to personalize long-term and immediate solutions to homelessness based on their individual needs. This could include affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services.

“Building back better means providing housing stability for those families who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and those who are in need a home. The American Rescue Plan will provide vital relief that we can leverage to support and enhance existing programs to lift people out of homelessness,” Denver Mayor Hancock said.

Colorado plans to receive over $67 million in funding, $24.7 million of the funds will go directly to the state’s Division of Housing. The money will be dispersed throughout state to different cities and counties including Denver, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Greeley, Adams County, Jefferson County, and others.

“I have a visceral understanding of what it’s like to be unhoused because I was a homeless teenager, sleeping many nights mere blocks away from the capitol building in which I now serve. That lived experience drives the work I champion in the legislature every day. But we can’t do it alone. The American Rescue Plan will make a huge difference to the women, men and children experiencing homelessness, or who are otherwise at risk, and I am thrilled we will have more resources to tackle the devastating consequences associated with not having a place to live,” Rep. Dominique Jackson said.