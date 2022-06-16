DENVER (KDVR) — Juneteenth is this weekend, and as part of Colorado’s recognition Gov. Jared Polis is joining members of the Black Democratic Caucus for a flag-raising ceremony.

Last month, Polis signed a bill officially recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Juneteenth recognizes the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to free the slaves that were still being held there two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It is the first new holiday for the country since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was recognized in 1983.

You can watch the flag-raising ceremony live on FOX31 NOW at 10:45 a.m. or check back later for a replay of the event.