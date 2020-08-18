Gov. Polis issues statewide 30-day ban on open fires as crews battle 4 major wildfires

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday afternoon a 30-day ban on all open fires.

The ban comes as firefighters battle four major wildfires across the state. Polis said three of them may have been caused by human activity.

Polis described fire behavior as “extreme” and said Coloradans need to do everything possible to prevent new fires.

The new ban, which is effective statewide, prohibits open campfires and fireworks.

Home barbecues, camp stoves and some covered fire pits are allowed.

Polis said many counties — especially those in western Colorado — already have a fire ban in place.

“Now is not the time to party. Now is not the time to have campfires or fireworks. Use camp stoves, use public grills — but (the) campfires and fireworks risk is too great,” the governor said.

For local fire ban information, visit the state’s website.