DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis will be providing an update on Colorado’s response to COVID-19, as positivity rates stubbornly rise in our state.

Dr. Kyle Leggott with UCHealth and Dr. Sean O’Leary with Children’s Hospital will join the governor for his briefing.

You can watch his news conference live at 1:30 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.