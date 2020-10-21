Gov. Polis extends eviction protection for COVID-19 challenged Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — Recommendations from the Special Eviction Prevention Task Force were signed as an Executive Order on Wednesday by Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“This Executive Order amends and extends Executive Order D 223, reaffirming and clarifying the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s national eviction moratorium and protecting residential and commercial tenants at risk for eviction who were economically harmed by COVID-19. We must take additional steps to provide relief to Colorado renters and small businesses,” the Governor’s Executive Order reads.

Funds from the CARES Act were allocated to the Department of Local Affairs by Polis to pay for the requirements of the order.

Protections in the Executive Order D 2020 223 include:

Continuation of the CDC notice requirement, including in Spanish with DOLA’s notice template

Suspension of the assessment and accumulation of late fees and interest until December 31, 2020

Continuation of the 30-day extended period to cure for both commercial and residential evictions

Directs the Executive Director of DOLA to continue working with landlords to implement the model rent repayment agreements created by DOLA to assist individuals who are unable to pay rent because they have been impacted by financial hardship due to COVID-19

Encourages municipalities to remove limits on the number of unrelated persons who can live in a single household and on the number of days that hotel rooms may be occupied