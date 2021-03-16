ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that March 16 is now “Dine Out to Help Out Day,” to raise awareness about the industry’s struggle and to help restaurants stay open.

Polis encourages Coloradans to eat at a local restaurant to support the industry and its staff.

March 16, 2020 was a dark day for Colorado restaurants; it was when Polis ordered they must close their doors because of COVID-19 concerns.

“After an entire year of navigating this crisis, COVID-19 has decimated the restaurant industry,” said Sonja Riggs, president of the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Statewide, more than $3 billion and 94,000 jobs have been lost within the restaurant industry over the past year, according to the CRA.

Scott Spears, owner of School House Kitchen and Libations in Arvada, said, “The disease does not help. It is scary still to be in a restaurant when COVID is going on, but the shut-down has really also decimated us because we cannot function how we have always functioned.”

Spears also gives his take on the newly declared Dine Out to Help Out Day.

“I don’t know if it’s really bringing awareness to this situation that’s been going on for a year. If you’re not aware that restaurants are in severe trouble, you’ve been living under a rock,” he said.

Spears says for the restaurants who went out of business, Dine Out to Help Out Day came way too late.

He said he would like to see social distancing requirements end.

“Really, the magic wand is for the six-foot spacing to go away. If tomorrow the governor said we have 100 percent capacity but you still have six-foot spacing, we would not be able to add a single person to our restaurant,” said Spears.

