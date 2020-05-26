Gov. Polis confirms break-in at State Capitol

DENVER, CO – JUNE 18: Jared Polis listens to a question during a democratic party governors race debate at the University of Denver on Monday, June 18, 2018. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis confirmed at his press conference Tuesday that there was a break-in at the State Capitol on Saturday evening. “I haven’t been told there was any damage,” Polis said.

“At this time, there has not been an arrest(s) and investigators are continuing to develop suspect information and confirm details about what occurred,” Denver Police Department, Doug Schepman said.

“A detective is reviewing any/all available surveillance video and evidence to determine what occurred during this incident. Because that work remains underway, additional details are not available for release at this time.”

This is the second break-in at the Capitol in the past year and a half. The last one was in January 2019.