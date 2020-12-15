Gov. Polis clarifies statewide mask order, amends wording

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis clarified mask restrictions for public indoor spaces on Monday with an amended Executive Order.

The order requires people to wear a mask in any public indoor space, including people that are standing or sitting. A person who is alone in a room does not need to wear a mask, according to the order.

Polis said about one in 40 people in Colorado are contagious with COVID-19. It is very important that everyone continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid spending time with people outside of their households, Polis said when announcing the Executive Order.

The governor first announced the mask mandate on July 16 in response to a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. It was set to last for 30 days unless extended, which he did for the first time in mid-August.

Polis’ executive order requires face coverings to be worn in all indoor public places. It applies to people 10 years old and older.