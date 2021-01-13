Gov. Polis calls move of Space Command out of Colorado ‘misguided decision’

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expressed opposition Wednesday to reports that the U.S. Space Command will relocate from Colorado Springs to Alabama.

Gov. Polis said in a statement it is “deeply concerning” that the recommendation to keep the Space Force headquarters in Colorado would only be overruled by “politically motivated reasons.”

Gov. Polis said the move “threatens jobs, could cause serious economic damage, and upend the lives of hundreds of military and civilian families that were counting on U.S Space Command staying at home in Colorado Springs as well as harm military readiness.”

He continued to say, the “misguided decision would cost American taxpayers potentially billions of dollars and would be fiscally irresponsible if it is allowed to stand.”

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who represents Colorado’s fifth congressional district, said Wednesday the move to relocate Space Command would threaten national security.

“There’s no way around it: relocating SPACECOM will materially damage our national security,” Rep. Lamborn said in a statement. “As we speak, our near-peer adversaries, Russia and China, are actively working to defeat our space capabilities. Moving a critical institution like Space Command for political reasons unrelated to national security would be foolish at the best of times. In the midst of the ongoing great power competition between the U.S. and our allies against the forces of tyranny and absolutism represented by the Chinese Communist Party and Vladimir Putin, arbitrarily shuffling SPACECOM around like a political trophy would prove disastrous.”