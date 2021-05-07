Gov. Polis brings vaccines to CU students and Boulder community

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Governor Polis is providing University of Colorado students and Boulder community members with a COVID-19 vaccine walk-up clinic today on the University Hill.

This recent vaccination effort comes from Polis’ Vaccines for All program, aimed to provide COVID-19 vaccines to community organizations.

CU has announced all students, faculty and staff are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the beginning of the 2021 Fall semester.

The Colorado Mobile Vaccination Clinic Bus will be stationed at 1080 14th St. off of College Avenue on the University Hill. Vaccinations begin at 10 a.m. today and end at 4 p.m. Participants must fill out paperwork before receiving the vaccine. The clinic will be offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.